Gardaí investigate after fatal assault in Mayo

The fatal assault occurred last night. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Tue, 17 Nov, 2020 - 07:26
Ciarán Sunderland

A man has died after a fatal assault last night at a house in Swinford, Co Mayo. 

Aged in his 20s, the man was pronounced dead at the scene which is currently preserved for technical examination. His body remains at the house. 

Gardaí have requested the services of the State pathologist. 

One man aged in his 30s has been arrested and is detained in Castlebar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward. 

They also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any unusual activity in Swinford town between the hours of 8pm and 11.15pm yesterday evening to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact Swinford Garda Station on 094 925 2990 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

