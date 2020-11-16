32 dogs and four horses rescued as part of investigation into illegal puppy farms

Gardaí have seized a number of dogs and four horses during an operation as part of ongoing investigations into illegal puppy farms.

During planned searches in the Baldoyle area of north Dublin today, Gardaí seized 32 dogs and four horses.

The dogs includedd Chihuahuas, Jack Russells and pugs. On examination, six of the Chihuahuas were found to be pregnant.

The potential value of the dogs recovered is estimated to be in excess of €150,000.

The search operation was carried out with the support of animal rescue agencies.

The dogs and horses seized are now in the care of appropriate rescue agencies.

There were no planned arrests in this phase of the investigation.