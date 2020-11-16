32 dogs and four horses rescued as part of investigation into illegal puppy farms

The dogs includedd Chihuahuas, Jack Russells and pugs.
32 dogs and four horses rescued as part of investigation into illegal puppy farms

Gardaí say all the animals are now in the care of appropriate rescue agencies. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Mon, 16 Nov, 2020 - 21:05
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have seized a number of dogs and four horses during an operation as part of ongoing investigations into illegal puppy farms.

During planned searches in the Baldoyle area of north Dublin today, Gardaí seized 32 dogs and four horses.

The dogs includedd Chihuahuas, Jack Russells and pugs. On examination, six of the Chihuahuas were found to be pregnant.

The potential value of the dogs recovered is estimated to be in excess of €150,000.

The search operation was carried out with the support of animal rescue agencies.

The dogs and horses seized are now in the care of appropriate rescue agencies.

There were no planned arrests in this phase of the investigation.

Read More

Law expert says Government position on Seamus Woulfe debate is 'crazy'

More in this section

Teenager jailed for killing 'loving, kind, gentle' Azzam Raguragui over 'something cheap' Teenager jailed for killing 'loving, kind, gentle' Azzam Raguragui over 'something cheap'
Teen pleads guilty after attack was videoed and circulated online Teen pleads guilty after attack was videoed and circulated online
Carer sues Supermac's for damages after chair she was sitting on collapsed Carer sues Supermac's for damages after chair she was sitting on collapsed
judge gavel on a blue wooden background

Jail after man told gardaí he was disgusted stab victim had lived

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 14, 2020

  • 2
  • 14
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 47
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices