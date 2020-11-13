Teenager gets six-year driving ban after joyriding spree

A six-year driving ban was imposed on a 17-year-old who went on a dangerous driving spree that culminated in a collision with an elderly woman at the car park of Blackpool shopping centre.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan said at the Children’s Court in Cork District Court: “On January 14 the accused had taken a car and went on a driving spree, eventually colliding with a vehicle driven by an elderly person.

"There were a number of dangerous driving charges.”

Judge Mary Dorgan imposed a six-year driving disqualification on the accused for driving without insurance and a four-year disqualification for driving while under the influence of a drug.

Michael Quinlan, defence solicitor, said the accused had pleaded guilty to more serious charges earlier this year at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he was given a four-year jail term with half of it suspended.

The other charges dealt with at the Children’s Court arose out of the same case but had not been dealt with at the circuit court.

The teenager appeared in the juvenile court by video link from Oberstown.

He said he was getting on well in detention and was in education and developing his artistic talents by painting murals in the recreational area.

He cannot be identified in coverage of the case because of his age.

The case arose out of the dangerous driving of a stolen car at Blackpool shopping centre on January 14 and stealing a car from Pope’s Quay Court in Cork on the same date.

Garda Eric Stafford charged the teenager with stealing a car at Pope’s Quay on January 14 and stealing €150 cash and a key for the car, and causing criminal damage to a passenger window of the car.

In relation to the incident at Blackpool shopping centre car park he was charged with dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of an incident.

He was also charged with counts related to the failure to remain at the scene of an incident at Shean Lower in Blarney, Co Cork.