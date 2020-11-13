Mother of five with 265 convictions jailed for theft at Penneys

Mother of five with 265 convictions jailed for theft at Penneys
Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 15:00
Tom Tuite

A mother of five with 265 criminal convictions has been given a one-month prison sentence after admitting she stole clothing from a Penneys store in Dublin.

Linda Staunton, 45, of Dunne Street flats, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty today to stealing €169 worth of goods from the branch on O’Connell Street, on Aug 5 last.

Judge Bryan Smyth was told she already had 265 prior criminal convictions. They included a litany of thefts, which had resulted in jail terms sentences.

Pleading for leniency, the defence asked the judge to take into account her early guilty plea and that she had been in custody on remand since September.

Staunton had addictions, including crack cocaine abuse, going back to a young age, her solicitor said. 

She has attended counselling in prison, and was in danger of losing her accommodation, the court was told.

The defence asked the judge to give her a chance to put the matter behind her.

Sentencing her to a month in jail, Judge Smyth agreed she had an “appalling record”, and he noted the mitigation plea.

