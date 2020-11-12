Gardaí at crash scene  had to contend with verbal abuse, court told

Gardaí at the crash scene of an overturned taxi at Rathcooney, Co Cork, had to contend with one man trying to get back into the car and another being verbally abusive as it was being winched by a tow-truck.

The accident happened at Rathcooney in the Glanmire area after 2am on October 22, 2019.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to the incident at Cork District Court, where Kingsley Ayinde of Glenfield Park, Ballyvolane, Cork, admitted engaging in offensive conduct and Femi Adediji of Woodland House, Rathcooney, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour.

Sgt Davis said the two men were at the side of the road beside the overturned red taxi in the early hours of the morning.

Arrangements were put in place by gardaí to get a tow-truck to the scene.

“While the vehicle was being towed, Mr Ayinde wanted to get property from the vehicle. Gardaí thought it was too dangerous,” Sgt Davis said.

“It was at this stage that Mr Adediji became involved. He became abusive to the guards when the car was being removed,” the sergeant said.

Defence solicitor Donal Daly said the two defendants apologised profusely to the gardaí. He said Mr Ayinde, aged 46, was trying to get his jacket from the overturned car before it was towed away.

Mr Daly said that Mr Ayinde, who is a taxi driver, was concerned that he would be unable to work for a week or so while his car was being repaired.

He said this defendant was extremely anxious to avoid a conviction for engaging in offensive conduct.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that if the accused donated €350 to the Simon Community, he would be given the benefit of a dismissal under the Probation of Offenders Act.

Mr Adediji, aged 52, was fined €450 for engaging in threatening behaviour at the scene.