Action over woman's fall in nursing home settled for €315k

A 73-year-old woman who fell in a nursing home where she was in respite care has settled a High Court action over the incident for €315,000.

The High Court heard Martha Gibney, of Dunshaughlin, Co Meath,

was not transferred to hospital until three days after her fall when she continued to complain of pain.

In hospital, an X-ray revealed the pensioner had suffered a fracture to her left thigh.

Mrs Gibney — who has a form of Alzheimer’s disease — had been in respite care at Ratoath Manor Nursing Home, Ratoath, Co Meath, when the accident happened last year.

She had through her husband Edward Gibney sued Ratoath Nursing Home Ltd which operates the nursing home.

Mrs Gibney had entered respite care on January 23, 2019. It was claimed she was left unattended and she attempted to walk down a corridor alone and unaided and suffered a fall.

There was, it was claimed, a failure to provide proper supervision for the pensioner who was an identified falls risk and, following the fall, a failure to bring her to hospital despite her continuing complaints of pain.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told that liability was admitted in the case.

Jeremy Maher SC, for the Gibneys, told the court the 73-year-old woman is now staying in another nursing home.

He said before her fall, Mrs Gibney had been receiving excellent care from her husband and family.

In January 2019, he said she had some mobility and some verbal capability but both were limited. Counsel said her husband believed that she had what he described as another good year left in her.

Counsel said the nursing home normally used by Mrs Gibney for respite care was under renovation and a decision was made to use Ratoath Manor Nursing Home.

Mrs Gibney’s husband had made the nursing home aware of her specific needs.

He said she fell while unattended and it was later discovered she had suffered a significant fracture to her femur and she required surgery. She was discharged from hospital on April 3, 2019.

Mrs Gibney is now confined to a wheelchair. Counsel said she was not brought to hospital for three days after the fall but there was no evidence that this would have made a difference to the outcome. However, the family feels strongly about it.

Counsel said the co-operation of the nursing home in relation to the case was appreciated.

Mr Justice Cross said he was glad to hear this and he said in recent years defendants have adopted a more co-operative and holistic approach and they should be thanked for that.

Approving the settlement, the judge said he hoped it would bring some comfort to the Gibneys.