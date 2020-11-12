Designer clothing, cash and drugs seized during property raids

Gardaí have seized designer clothing, cash, mobile phones and financial documents during a series of raids in Dublin and Carlow.

Four premises were searched as part of the operation on Thursday morning.

One house in Co Carlow and three professional businesses were searched in Co Dublin by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU).

Around €5,800 in cash was seized during the raids.

Designer clothing, including Canada Goose jackets and a Louis Vuitton bag, was also seized in addition to mobile phones and financial documents.

A small quantity of cocaine and cannabis was also found during the search of the house in Carlow.

Gardaí said this CAB investigation is focused on an individual involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Wicklow, Carlow and North Kildare areas.