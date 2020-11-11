Cork man jailed after being caught with drugs for 13th time

'There is no need to tell anyone in the court or the city of Cork the damage done in the city by heroin,' says judge
Cork man jailed after being caught with drugs for 13th time

Defence says heroin was mainly for Timothy Creamer’s own use 'and some minor supply by WhatsApp to some friends. File picture

Wed, 11 Nov, 2020 - 19:00
Liam Heyline

A Cork man caught with drugs for the 13th time was jailed today for eight months.

Timothy Creamer, aged 45, pleaded guilty to the heroin-dealing charge.

Judge Olann Kelleher said at Cork District Court: “There is no need to tell anyone in the court or the city of Cork the damage done in the city by heroin.” 

Sergeant Pat Lyons said Creamer had 12 previous convictions for having drugs for his own use. On one of those occasions he was also convicted of having heroin for sale or supply to others. He was convicted twice for allowing his home to be used for the preparation of drugs.

Creamer admitted possessing Diamorphine and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply where he was living at Murphy Cottages, Turner’s Cross, Cork, on August 27.

He also admitted having cannabis his own use at the same location.

Sgt Lyons said gardaí went to the defendant’s home with a search warrant and found €800 worth of heroin in the defendant’s bedroom and a small amount of cannabis.

Creamer appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Frank Buttimer, defending, said on Creamer’s behalf that the actual value of the heroin was closer to €550 to €600. 

Mr Buttimer said the heroin was mainly for Creamer’s own use “and some minor supply by WhatsApp to some friends".

 The solicitor argued that it would have been difficult to convict Creamer on the supply charge without his plea of guilty.

After the eight-month sentence was imposed, Creamer said via the video link, “Thanks Judge. Thanks Frank.”

heroin dealingcourtplace: cork
