Man arrested following €300k ketamine seizure in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested one person as part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity in Dublin.

Yesterday, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau intercepted a vehicle and carried out a search of a premises in West Dublin.

During the course of the search, 5kgs of ketamine with an estimated street value of €300,000 was seized.

A man, 36, has been arrested and is being detained at Crumlin Garda Station. He can be held for up to seven days.

Investigations are ongoing.