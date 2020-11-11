Man arrested following €300k ketamine seizure in Dublin

A man, 36, has been arrested.
Wed, 11 Nov, 2020 - 08:11
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have arrested one person as part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity in Dublin.

Yesterday, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau intercepted a vehicle and carried out a search of a premises in West Dublin.

During the course of the search, 5kgs of ketamine with an estimated street value of €300,000 was seized.

A man, 36, has been arrested and is being detained at Crumlin Garda Station. He can be held for up to seven days.

Investigations are ongoing.

