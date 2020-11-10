Man charged after €17,500 heroin seizure at railway station

Gardaí arrested and charged a 31-year-old man arising out of the investigation into the seizure of €17,500 worth of heroin on Saturday evening at the railway station in Cork.

Detective Garda Paul Leahy arrested Alan Morey, of 31 Orchard Court, Blackpool, Cork, and charged him with possession of Diamorphine (heroin) and having the drug for sale or supply at Kent Railway Station, Cork, on November 7.

Inspector Martin Canny said directions were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions and he applied to have the case adjourned until December 15 for that purpose.

There was no objection to bail for the defendant who was represented by Eddie Burke, solicitor.

The bail conditions require Mr Morey not to leave Cork city, to sign on three days a week at Mayfield garda station and keep a curfew each night between 7pm and 7am at his home in Blackpool.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case at Cork District Court.