Woman charged in €148k money-laundering case

A 49-year-old woman was charged yesterday with a money-laundering charge where it is alleged that she attempted to possess €148,000 two years ago.

The charge against Lisa Coade-Moran alleges that on November 27, 2018, she attempted to possess €148,000 credited to her Ulster Bank account knowing it was the proceeds of crime.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment on the charge.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said there would not be a signed plea of guilty and that a book of evidence would have to be prepared.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused on bail until December 8 at Cork District Court for that purpose.