Sportsman punched during melee on night out
Cork road bowler has not returned to the sport since assault
Tue, 10 Nov, 2020 - 20:00
Liam Heylin

A road bowler who has represented Ireland at international championships was punched during a melee on a night out in Newmarket over two years ago and has so far felt unable to return to the sport he loves.

Michael Hourigan of Coolagh, Newmarket, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting Sean Kiely at Gurranawarrig Upper, Newmarket, County Cork.

The defendant brought €10,000 compensation to court for the injured party.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said the charge of simple assault only carried a maximum possible prison sentence of six months and/or a maximum fine of €2,500. 

“It is the lowest category of assault on the statute books. That is what the accused man pleaded guilty to,” the judge said.

Defence senior counsel, Siobhán Lankford, said the accused had been prosecuted originally with assault causing harm but the Director of Public Prosecutions accepted a plea of guilty to the simple assault charge.

Judge Ó Donnabháin convicted and fined him €1,000 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The injured party, Seán Kiely, said in his victim impact statement: “I loved road bowling as a sport but ever since the assault my heart has not been in it to go back playing.

"I represented Ireland in the European Championships in Holland in 2016 and had intended doing the trials for the 2020 championships but I didn’t have the confidence in myself to compete in the sport I love. 

"However, even though I have missed out on this year’s trials I do hope to start back playing again this year. 

I have since tried to go back running without success.

Garda Micheál Dennehy said the incident occurred at 3.30am on June 3, 2018 outside the Highlands in Newmarket where a row started and worked its way down onto the road.

“Mr Kiely and his friends were in some kind of argument and Mr Kiely was punched in the face resulting in him falling. 

The defendant is a married man living in Newmarket who would not be coming to the attention of gardaí before this or since,” Garda Dennehy said.

Ms Lankford said the defendant was 42 years old and that he did throw a punch during a melee hitting Mr Kiely in the face. 

The defence senior counsel added: “There was certainly a lot of movement and aggravation at the time.”

