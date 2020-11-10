Man wanted in Europe over human trafficking conviction arrested in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested a man in Dublin on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

The warrant was issued by Romanian authorities in 2016 following the man's conviction for offences of human trafficking of adults and children.

Gardaí attached to the Garda Extradition Unit and Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested the 55-year-old this morning.

Detective Superintendent Michael J Mullen of the Garda Extradition Unit remarked that "this significant arrest coordinated by detectives attached to Organised and Serious Crime represents our ongoing commitment to ensuring persons wanted on foot of International arrest warrants are brought to justice”.

The man will appear before the Extradition High Court at 11am.