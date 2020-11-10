Man wanted in Europe over human trafficking conviction arrested in Dublin

Man wanted in Europe over human trafficking conviction arrested in Dublin

Gardaí attached to the Garda Extradition Unit and Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested the 55-year-old this morning.

Tue, 10 Nov, 2020 - 09:45
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have arrested a man in Dublin on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

The warrant was issued by Romanian authorities in 2016 following the man's conviction for offences of human trafficking of adults and children.

Gardaí attached to the Garda Extradition Unit and Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested the 55-year-old this morning.

Detective Superintendent Michael J Mullen of the Garda Extradition Unit remarked that "this significant arrest coordinated by detectives attached to Organised and Serious Crime represents our ongoing commitment to ensuring persons wanted on foot of International arrest warrants are brought to justice”.

The man will appear before the Extradition High Court at 11am.

Read More

Man struck his neighbour in the head with an axe

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Man struck his neighbour in the head with an axe
€44,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Longford €44,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Longford
Tipperary farmer brings legal challenge over level 5 pheasant-shooting ban Tipperary farmer brings legal challenge over level 5 pheasant-shooting ban
crime
Michael Clifford: Time to scratch beneath the surface of garda 'corruption' probe

Man charged in relation to armed robbery at service station

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 7, 2020

  • 14
  • 26
  • 27
  • 35
  • 38
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices