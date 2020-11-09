Man charged with murdering his brother appears in court

Gary Murtagh was arrested after the body of Paul Murtagh, aged 42, was found at their family home in Phibsboro, Dublin on Friday
A 47-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with murdering his own brother at their home in Dublin last week. Picture: iStock

Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 13:47
Tom Tuite

A 47-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with murdering his own brother at their home in Dublin last week.

Gary Murtagh was arrested after the body of Paul Murtagh, aged 42, was found at their family home at Auburn St, Phibsboro, on the city’s northside at about 2pm on Friday.

Gary Murtagh, who had suffered a broken hand, was detained at Mountjoy Garda station for questioning, and on Saturday evening he was charged with murder.

He was held in Garda custody pending his appearance before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court today.

Detective Sergeant Enda O’Sullivan told Judge Smyth that Mr Murtagh “made no reply to the charge after caution, and was handed a true copy of the charge”.

The district court cannot grant bail in a murder case and a remand in custody was sought.

Judge Smyth acceded to defence solicitor Matthew de Courcy’s request for the case to be listed for a video-link appearance at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday morning.

Two arrested in connection with €14.6m money-laundering investigation

Mr Murtagh, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, looked ahead and sat motionless during the hearing.

Dressed in a tan jacket and blue jeans, and wearing a plaster cast on his left arm, he did not address the court.

A legal aid application was successful.

Mr de Courcy said his client was a suitable candidate and the judge noted there was no garda objection.

The solicitor asked the judge to recommend, “appropriate medical care, in relation to his physical injury, and also his mental health”.

He had a broken hand and had been seen by a doctor on Sunday, the court heard.

The judge agreed to make the recommendation sought.

A bail application in a murder case must be made before the High Court. A book of evidence has yet to be completed before he can be returned for trial

