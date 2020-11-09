Cork city gardaí reveal two people were stung for €30k in online frauds 

Both injured parties agreed a deal with the company and sent almost €15,000 each via bank transfer. Picture: File photo

Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 11:44

Gardaí are urging the public to be careful when making purchases online following two recent fraud incidents of nearly €30,000.

Gardaí in Cork city are investigating two incidents from September 2020 where the injured parties both tried to buy motor homes from a website alleging to be based in the United Kingdom.

In both instances, communication was done via the company website that seemed legitimate. 

Both injured parties agreed a deal with the company and sent almost €15,000 each via bank transfer.

Speaking at Anglesea Street Garda Station, Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Brian McSweeney said: "When purchasing anything online, always use trusted sourced. Use sites that you are familiar with or that have been previously used by family or friends. 

"Look closely at the website, if the offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.

"It is very possible that more and more people will be investing in motorhomes and caravans due to Covid-19, so be sure to do your homework before purchasing. 

"If you have been victim to any type of online fraud such as this, pick up the phone and contact your local Garda Station."

No arrests have been made and the investigations are ongoing. 

No further details are available regarding these two incidents.

Gardaí have issued the 'golden rules' for buying online:

  • Buy from trusted sources 
  • Understand risk and think twice before purchasing 
  • Check the seller’s reviews and ratings 
  • Ensure data transfer is secure 
  • Save all documents related to online purchases 
  • If you don’t make a purchase, don’t leave identity or card details behind 
  • Check the website payment security 
  • Never send card details by email, text or other messaging methods 
  • Don’t send money to someone you don’t know – check first 
  • Use credit cards when purchasing online

crimecork
