Man arrested after cash and €80,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Cork city

A man has been arrested after €80,000 worth of suspected drugs and around €22,000 in cash was seized in Cork city.

The seizure was made on Saturday during an intelligence-led operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the city.

Gardaí seized cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €70,000, pending analysis, cocaine with an estimated street value of €10,000, pending analysis, and cash in the amount of €22,000.

The searches were conducted in separate locations by Mallow District Drugs Unit and Mayfield District Drug Unit with the assistance of other units.

Suspected drugs was seized in Cork city on SaturdayPicture: Gardaí

A man, 40, was arrested during the course of the operation.

He was taken to Mallow Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A statement revealed that he remains in Garda custody and that investigations are ongoing.