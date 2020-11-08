Man arrested after cash and €80,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Cork city

A man has been arrested after €80,000 worth of suspected drugs and around €22,000 in cash was seized in Cork city.
The seizure was made on Saturday during an intelligence-led operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the city.
Gardaí seized cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €70,000, pending analysis, cocaine with an estimated street value of €10,000, pending analysis, and cash in the amount of €22,000.
The searches were conducted in separate locations by Mallow District Drugs Unit and Mayfield District Drug Unit with the assistance of other units.
A man, 40, was arrested during the course of the operation.
He was taken to Mallow Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
A statement revealed that he remains in Garda custody and that investigations are ongoing.