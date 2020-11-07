Driver tests positive for three drugs after being stopped for speeding

Gardaí in Louth intercepted two cars racing at high speed on the M1 northbound this evening.

The vehicles clocked 175km/h on the motorway, 55km/h above the maximum speed limit.

The Road Policing Unit attached to Drogheda Garda Station spotted the speeding cars and successfully managed to halt their progress.

One of the drivers tested positive for three drugs and was arrested and charged with dangerous driving.

Drogheda RPU detected two cars racing on the M1 northbound at 175km/hour this evening. Drivers were stopped and drug tested. One driver tested positive at the roadside for Cocaine, Cannabis and Opioids. Driver arrested and charged with dangerous driving. #SlowDown #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/kGBfb1JIXP — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 7, 2020

In a further statement, the Garda Press Office said that a male, aged in his 20s, was arrested and charged and due to appear before Dundalk District Court next Wednesday, November 11.