Teen charged over fatal hit and run that killed Deliveroo cyclist

A 16-year-old boy has been remanded in custody after he was charged over a fatal hit-and-run in which Deliveroo cyclist Thiago Osorio Cortes was killed in Dublin city-centre.

Mr Cortes, 28, from Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, was cycling on North Wall Quay when he was struck by a car at about 10.30pm on August 31 last.

Mr Cortes, who was a student, was delivering food for Deliveroo at the time of the collision.

He was taken by ambulance to the Mater hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Gardaí had appealed for witnesses and had also recovered a light grey Ford Focus during their investigation.

A teenage boy was arrested on Friday and detained in Store Street Garda Station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He appeared at an evening sitting of Dublin District Court on Saturday, charged with dangerous driving causing death of Mr Cortes and failing to report the occurrence of an injury to gardaí.

He was remanded in custody to the Oberstown detention centre and will appear again on Tuesday at the Children’s Court.

He cannot be named because he is a minor.

Section 93 of the Children Act states that no report shall be published or included in a broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in the proceedings.

More than 100 people attended a vigil in Dublin to commemorate Mr Cortes two days after his death.

Mr Cortes has lived in Dublin with his fiancee Theresa Dantas for the past two years and was studying English.

It is understood that he was saving money to study a master’s in business at the time of his death.