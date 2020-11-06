Man arrested following discovery of body in Dublin 

The body of the man remains at the scene and the services of the State Pathologist have been requested, gardaí said
Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 19:45
Steve Neville

A man has been arrested following the discovery of the body of a man in his 40s in Dublin.

The body was discovered on Auburn Street this afternoon.

Gardaí said that the arrested man, who is in his 40s, is currently detained in Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, on suspicion of murder.

They said that a technical examination of the scene is currently underway by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The body of the man remains at the scene and the services of the State Pathologist have been requested, gardaí said.

A Garda family liaison officer has been appointed and is in contact with the family of the deceased.

Investigating Gardaí at Mountjoy are appealing to any person with any information into the death of this man to contact them at Mountjoy Garda Station 01-6668600, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

They added that investigations are ongoing.

