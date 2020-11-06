Unsolved murder: Gardaí issue renewed appeal to find killer of Cork pensioner 

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for information in a bid to trace the killer of a frail 73-year-old man who was beaten and tied up at his home in Cork city thirteen years ago today.

The body of Gussie Hornibrook was discovered at his home in Templeacre Avenue, Gurranabraher, Cork city on November 6, 2007, when his then 85-year-old brother Robert made a lunchtime visit to the property.

The pensioner’s body was found in a downstairs room. Small amounts of money were around the house. There was no sign of a robbery or forced entry.

Gardaí found a navy and blue Profumo tie at the scene which they believe is linked to the murderer.

Mr Hornibrook died as a result of being beaten in the chest and neck and tied up.

A postmortem indicated that his death was caused by a combination of blunt force trauma to the chest and neck with restraint asphyxia associated with severe heart disease.

There is no known motive for the killing for the pensioner who was a quiet man who kept to himself.

His brother Robert called to him regularly. He was also supported by his extended family.

Gardaí have continued to probe this incident. They have made several appeals for the assistance of the public through the media and on CrimeCall.

CCTV footage of Gus Hornibrook in Singleton's shop on Gurranabraher Road the night before he was found murdered in his home.

The case has also previously been reviewed by the Garda Cold Case Unit.

Supt Michael Comyns said that they are appealing to members of the public who have information "no matter how insignificant they think it is" to come forward and contact gardaí.

"We are still actively investigating this most heinous of crimes that was carried out on an elderly member of our community.”

No arrests have been made in this investigation. Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.