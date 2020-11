Two men are due in court tomorrow, charged after a drugs and guns seizure in Co Westmeath.

€300,000 worth of cocaine and heroin and six handguns were found in Mullingar on Monday.

Both in their early 30s and late 20s will appear before Athlone District Court in the morning.

A woman in her 40s who was arrested during a follow-up search in Carberry, Co Kildare on Wednesday remains in custody in Mullingar Garda Station.