Man who tried to blow up ATM to remain in custody until sentencing 

Sentencing will take place on November 18 in the case against a man who confessed to charges related to his potentially catastrophic attempts to blow up an ATM attached to a petrol station.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin adjourned the case against Evan Stubbins until that date at Cork Circuit Criminal Court Thursday with the accused remanded in custody until then.

Evan Stubbins, from Church Road, Croom, Co Limerick, pleaded guilty to charges arising out of the crime at an AIB ATM at the Maxol Garage, Carr’s Hill, Carrigaline, Co Cork, on August 2, 2020.

Charges included causing criminal damage to the AIB ATM and with attempting to steal the contents of the ATM.

At his bail hearing Garda Jeremy O’Leary said in Cork District Court in August, it was alleged Stubbins was caught red-handed, dressed in black and was trying to jemmy open the ATM covering with a screwdriver when they interrupted him and that he tried to get into a VW Passat fitted with false number plates but the gardaí apprehended him after a struggle.

Garda O’Leary said that in the car they found a con saw, a large crowbar, and a blow torch attached to two cyclinders of gas and air which Mr Stubbins had planned to use to blow out the ATM from the wall.

“The garage was closed but the tanks there contain 30,000 litres of petrol and diesel and there is a house nearby. According to experts, if he had succeeded in doing what he planned, which would have involved mixing the gas and the air, he would have caused a huge explosion.

“It would have had catastrophic consequences for both property and life, including his own — he could potentially have killed himself if he had followed through on what he was planning to do,” Garda O’Leary said.