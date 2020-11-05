Man jailed for 'ferocious' daylight attack with plank of timber in Cork City

A man took out his phone to record himself attacking another man in broad daylight in Cork City as he hit the victim repeatedly on the head with a plank of timber.

Daniel Lettice, aged 24, has been jailed for three years for the "ferocious" attack on the 25-year-old victim.

The attack was carried out at 5.30pm on February 14, Detective Sergeant Kieran O'Sullivan told the court.

“The 25-year-old was walking along Cathedral St. It is alleged words were exchanged between the parties. The accused armed himself with a heavy 5ft-long plank of wood. He hit the other man about the head and body.

“The injured party collapses on the ground. Then he was give more blows to the head and upper body.

“The accused took out his mobile phone and started recording the assault. Then, with his foot, he kicked him in the head and hit him with the plank of wood.

“[CCTV shows] the injured party got five blows while standing, five kicks to the head on the ground and 14 blows when on the ground, of which seven were with a plank of wood."

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “This was a ferocious attack with a wooden plank and was captured on CCTV. The ferocity and manic determination of the assault is clear. The victim is on the ground and he appeared senseless.

“This was a determined attack, the purpose of which was to do as much damage as he could to the man lying on the ground. It was an extremely serious assault at the highest level.

“And then there was the callousness of attempting to record it with his phone.

“I don’t know the nature of his mental health issues but he was deemed to be suitable for care in the community. I don’t know why he is thought to be suitable for care in the community. It is putting society, if not the community, at risk.”

The judge then jailed Lettice for three years after viewing CCTV recording of the assault.

Emmet Boyle, defending, said Lettice and been involuntary detained for mental health treatment on several occasions. He said Lettice had no previous assault convictions.