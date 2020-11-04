Cork man remanded in custody after allegedly breaking into house armed with axe

A 21-year-old man was remanded in custody for three weeks yesterday following an investigation into a report of an intruder armed with an axe breaking into a house and forcing a mother and son to hide.

Michael Martin from Mount Brosna, Mayfield, Cork, appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court.

His solicitor, Frank Buttimer, confirmed it was a recent alleged incident and there was consent to a three-week adjournment.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said directions were awaited from the DPP.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until November 25 when his court appearance will again be by video link from prison.

He is charged with aggravated burglary at a house at Meadow Park, Ballyvolane, Cork, on October 24, 2020.

Det Garda John Gleeson of Watercourse Road Garda Station objected to bail at an earlier hearing of Cork District Court.

Det Garda Gleeson said that gardaí responded to a call from a 58-year-old woman living with her 31-year-old son in a house in Ballyvolane before 2am on October 24, who reported that an intruder had broken into their house.

Gardaí responded quickly and arrived at the scene to find a glass door at the back of the house had been smashed and opened.

Det Garda Gleeson alleged that gardaí entered the house where they found the accused armed with an axe going through kitchen cabinets and that when he saw gardaí, he dropped the axe and tried to escape out the front of the house.

He further alleged gardaí caught him in the sitting room of the house and recovered the axe, which they showed to the occupants of the house who said it was not theirs, so gardaí concluded the accused brought the axe with him.

Det Garda Gleeson also alleged that the woman and her son had been forced to take refuge in an upstairs bedroom and lock themselves in but had to try and hold the door shut after the intruder tried to force his way into the room.