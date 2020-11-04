Man due in court accused of laundering €1.5m

Detectives attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested the man in his 20s in an operation carried out on Monday.
Gardaí said the alleged laundering involved the lodgement of large amounts of cash into automatic lodgement machines in bank branches using a third party’s bank card. 

Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 07:25

A man is due to appear in court later today in connection with the laundering of €1.5m over a two month period.

"Amounts of between €20,000 and €40,000 per lodgement in €50 notes were processed almost every day," a garda spokesperson said.

"Once lodged, the money was immediately transferred outside the jurisdiction."

The man was held at Store Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

