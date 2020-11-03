Drunk man in West Cork planned to walk 40km in driving rain

A man found staggering around the hard shoulder of a road during terrible weather last Friday night told gardaí that he was walking from Leap to Bandon — a distance of over 40km.

Aivaras Simkus, of 15 Upper Bridge St, Skibbereen, Co Cork, was detected by gardaí on patrol during high winds and driving rain at 11.5pm on October 30 at Barley Hill, Rosscarbery, on the main N71 West Cork road.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge John King at Clonakilty District Court that officers saw a man walking on the hard shoulder, dressed in all dark clothes and in weather conditions where it was very difficult to see.

On speaking to the man, gardaí found he was highly intoxicated and the man "explained that he intended walking from Leap to Bandon".

That is a distance of some 43km and Judge King commented: "He must be very fit."

When one of the gardaí asked him for his address, Simkus refused to provide it, but did eventually give his name. Contact was made with his girlfriend, who collected him from Bandon Garda Station, where he had been taken following his arrest.

Simkus, aged 26, pleaded guilty to a charge of intoxication in a public place and of failing to give his information to gardaí.

The court heard that when he was in the garda station, he had also refused to provide a date of birth.

He had no previous convictions.

His girlfriend, interpreting for Simkus in court, said he regretted what had happened and Simkus said: "I am really sorry."

The court heard he had just started a new job in a garage this week.

Sgt Kelly said gardaí would have taken a different course of action if Simkus had cooperated with them.

"They would have taken him home," he said.

Judge King said Simkus was the "author of his own misfortune" in that regard and having received assurances that he would not try walking from Leap to Bandon in dark clothes while intoxicated again, the judge said he would accept a €200 donation to the court poor box.