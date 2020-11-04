Judge says of Cork cannabis plant grower 'he wouldn't be a gardener'

A man who had 20 cannabis plants growing at his home had them in such poor condition that a judge commented "he wouldn't be a gardener".

Clonakilty District Court also heard that Damien Queen (aged 60), of Coolmountain, Dunmanway, corrected gardaí who had searched his property when they undercounted the number of cannabis plants growing there.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of drugs and a count of possessing a firearm without a certificate.

Sgt Paul Kelly told the court that a search warrant was executed at Mr Queen's home on September 25 last year by members of the Cork West Divisional Drugs Unit.

There they found 20 cannabis plants growing, although Sgt Kelly said that while the plants were mature they were also "poorly maintained".

Cannabis was found in a separate area upstairs, as well as a suspected firearm, which on analysis turned out to be a torch that also worked as a stun gun.

Judge John King heard that when Mr Queen arrived home that day he made full admissions to the gardaí and later when at Bandon Garda Station he told officers that the stun gun was used for controlling dogs.

Sgt Kelly said the cannabis plants, on full maturity, would have been worth €800 but as they had been poorly maintained they were "of little value".

Mr Queen's solicitor, Eamonn Fleming, stressed this point, producing photographs of the plants for the judge and arguing that they showed the "ineptness of the growing of the cannabis".

Judge King, on seeing the photographs, said: "Yeah, he wouldn't be a gardener."

Mr Fleming said his client lived an alternative lifestyle and when he had realised that gardaí had miscounted the number of plants detected on the property, he went back and told them.

"He increased [the number detected] by one, rather than reducing it," Mr Fleming said of his client's intervention.

The solicitor also said a forensic report had pointed out that the stun gun had not been charged and was not functioning.

He also said his client had been fully cooperative and that a neighbour had attested to the amount of assistance Mr Queen had given him.

The court heard that Mr Queen had eight previous convictions here, the most recent of which was for a road traffic offence in 2009, and had four convictions in the UK dating from 1990.

Judge King said Mr Queen was "not a master criminal" but he still queried what he was doing cultivating the cannabis plants.

He directed a probation report be carried out for the court and put him on continuing bail to appear again in court on January 5 next.