Two arrested and charged in relation to Kildare robbery

Two men have been arrested and charged in relation to a robbery in Co Kildare.

Gardaí said that at around 11am on Sunday, two men, entered a shop in Nurney and threatened staff. One of the men was reported to have been armed with a knife.

Gardaí said that the men fled the scene with a sum of cash and a quantity of tobacco.

Following enquiries, gardaí said that two men were located nearby and arrested.

Some of the cash and tobacco taken from the shop was also recovered.

The two men, in their early 30s, were detained at Kildare and Newbridge Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both men have since been charged in connection with this robbery and are appearing before Naas District Court this morning.