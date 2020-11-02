Cigarettes worth estimated €18,340 seized at Cork Airport

More than 26,000 cigarettes have been seized by Revenue Officers in Cork Airport.

The seizure, which occurred yesterday, came as a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of one of Revenue’s x-ray scanners.

In total, 26,200 cigarettes were seized.

They were discovered in the checked and carry-on baggage of a Polish national who had disembarked a flight from Katowice, Poland.

Revenue said that the ‘L&M’, ‘Marlboro Gold’, ‘Pall Mall’ and ‘LD’ branded cigarettes had an estimated retail value of €18,340, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €14,600.

Meanwhile, Revenue officers at Dublin Airport seized over 57kgs of tobacco on Friday.

The seizure came following a search of the checked baggage of a British national that had disembarked a flight from Alicante, Spain.

The smuggled tobacco branded ‘Golden Virginia’ and ‘Amber Leaf’ has an estimated retail value of €35,000 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €29,500.

Revenue said that investigations are ongoing.

They added that the seizures are part of ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products in the shadow economy.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal cigarettes or tobacco, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Freephone 1800 295 295.