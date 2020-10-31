Sniffer dog Rex discovers cocaine stash in Mallow 

Gardaí have seized €16,800 of suspected drugs in Mallow, Co Cork.

Gardaí from the Mallow District Drugs Unit, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit and both detective and uniform gardaí from Mallow, executed a search warrant at a house in the Rivervalley area of Mallow.

During the course of the search, Garda dog Rex discovered a package hidden in waste ground at the rear of the property.

On examination of the package, Gardaí found €16,000 of suspected cocaine and €800 of suspected cannabis herb.

As Gardaí continued to search the house they seized a weighing scales and small plastic bags.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.