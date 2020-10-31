Sniffer dog Rex discovers cocaine stash in Mallow 

Gardaí have seized €16,800 of suspected drugs in, Co Cork.
Gardaí from the Mallow District Drugs Unit, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit and both detective and uniform gardaí from, executed a search warrant at a house in the Rivervalley area of Mallow.
During the course of the search, Garda dog Rex discovered a package hidden in waste ground at the rear of the property.
On examination of the package, Gardaí found €16,000 of suspected cocaine and €800 of suspected cannabis herb.
As Gardaí continued to search the house they seized a weighing scales and small plastic bags.
All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.