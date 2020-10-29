Man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of child in public toilets

A 79-year-old Limerick man pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation of a child at a public toilet in North Cork last year.

Denis Carey of Garden Field, Dromcollogher, Limerick, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The charge was one of sexual exploitation of a child by inviting him to engage in a sexual act at a public toilet that would have involved the commission of an offence against the child.

Imelda Kelly prosecution barrister said that nothing should be published that would identify the child.

Sentencing was adjourned until November 25.