Man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of child in public toilets

Denis Carey of Garden Field, Dromcollogher, Limerick, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court
Man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of child in public toilets

The charge was one of sexual exploitation of a child by inviting him to engage in a sexual act at a public toilet that would have involved the commission of an offence against the child. File picture: iStock

Thu, 29 Oct, 2020 - 18:23

A 79-year-old Limerick man pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation of a child at a public toilet in North Cork last year.

Denis Carey of Garden Field, Dromcollogher, Limerick, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The charge was one of sexual exploitation of a child by inviting him to engage in a sexual act at a public toilet that would have involved the commission of an offence against the child.

Imelda Kelly prosecution barrister said that nothing should be published that would identify the child. 

Sentencing was adjourned until November 25.

More in this section

Law concept - Open law book with a wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or law enforcement office isolated on white backg Developers fail to stop receiver selling €60m quayside site
Age testing may be needed for Vietnam youth on €600k cannabis charge Age testing may be needed for Vietnam youth on €600k cannabis charge
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Man found guilty of murdering mother-of-two after 'binge-drinking session'
#courtsplace: corkplace: limerick

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

  • 5
  • 13
  • 15
  • 18
  • 27
  • 30
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices