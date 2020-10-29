Gardaí seize €22k of suspected cannabis in west Cork

Gardaí seized €22,000 of suspected cannabis plants and herb following a search of a house in west Cork yesterday.

Shortly after 3.30pm yesterday afternoon gardaí from the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a house in the Union Hall area of Skibbereen.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered suspected cannabis plants worth €7,000 inside a tent in the house.

As the search of the house continued, gardaí found a further €15,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and a weighing scales.

Gardaí say the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made but gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry.