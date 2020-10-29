Gardaí seize €22k of suspected cannabis in west Cork

Suspected drugs found in a house in the Union Hall area of Skibbereen following execution of a search warrant
Gardaí seize €22k of suspected cannabis in west Cork

The weighing scales and suspected cannabis herb seized by gardaí. Picture: Garda Info/Twitter

Thu, 29 Oct, 2020 - 11:14
Steven Heaney

Gardaí seized €22,000 of suspected cannabis plants and herb following a search of a house in west Cork yesterday.

Shortly after 3.30pm yesterday afternoon gardaí from the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a house in the Union Hall area of Skibbereen.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered suspected cannabis plants worth €7,000 inside a tent in the house. 

As the search of the house continued, gardaí found a further €15,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and a weighing scales. 

Gardaí say the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made but gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry.

Read More

€88k in cash, fireworks seized in Dublin following €130k drugs and cash haul in Cork 

More in this section

Garda stock Man held after knifepoint robbery of pharmacy
Probe continues after bodies of mother and two children discovered in Dublin home Probe continues after bodies of mother and two children discovered in Dublin home
Macroom murder: 'I am after losing not just my father but my mother too' Macroom murder: 'I am after losing not just my father but my mother too'
drugsdrug seizurecrimegardaiplace: skibbereenplace: cork

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

  • 5
  • 13
  • 15
  • 18
  • 27
  • 30
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices