A man has been arrested following an aggravated robbery of a pharmacy in Dublin.

Gardai said a man entered the pharmacy in Finglas at about 5.20pm on Wednesday and threatened staff with a knife.

He took a sum of cash and a quantity of medication and fled on foot.

A man, in his 30s, was seized during a follow-up search of the area.

He was arrested and the stolen property was recovered.

He is detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station.