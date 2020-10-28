Macroom murder: 'I am after losing not just my father but my mother too'

The daughter of a woman jailed for life for murdering her ex-husband cried out: “I am after losing not just my father but my mother too.”

Chantel Foley wept as her mother was taken away to start a life sentence and said: “The two of them are gone now.”

She said there was no justice for domestic violence, a view echoed by Rita O’Driscoll’s sister, Breda O’Driscoll: “There is no justice for domestic abuse. She suffered all her life. That is the justice she got. She came from a good family. It is not over yet. We will be appealing.

“There is no justice for a woman that suffered all her life. She is running from domestic violence all her life. That is the justice today.

She drank her blood for breakfast, dinner and supper every day of her life.

The 48-year-old woman accused of murdering her former husband in Macroom two years ago was found guilty of murder today and there were emotional scenes as the verdict was delivered.

The jury of seven women and five men came into the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork just before 12.30pm after six hours and 17 minutes of deliberation which commenced on Friday.

They stood together as registrar, Michael Neary, asked them if they had reached a verdict on which they were all agreed. The jury forewoman replied, 'Yes'. Mr Neary then read, "You say the accused is guilty on charge 1. You say the accused is not guilty on charge 2."

In this moment Rita O’Driscoll of Bridge Street, Bandon, County Cork, learned that she had been found guilty of murdering her former husband, 44-year-old Timmy Foley at 12 Dan Corkery Place, Macroom, County Cork, on October 8, 2018.

She was found not guilty on the charge of causing serious harm to the deceased man’s brother, Jason Foley.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon imposed the mandatory life sentence.

Chantel Foley, roared, "No, no, no." when it became clear that her mother had been convicted of murder. She then said to her mother who was sitting in the dock, "I love you Mammy." The defendant replied quietly, "I love you too."

The defendant's daughter then shouted, "May Jesus Christ almighty forgive ye."

The defendant said to her daughter, "Be strong."

She later added quietly, "I'll be alright."