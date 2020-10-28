Shannon man jailed for spitting 'all over Garda holding cell' during lockdown

A judge has jailed a 21-year-old Shannon man for eight months for spitting all over a holding cell at a Garda station during the first Covid-19 lockdown, and for a further two months for threatening to rape a Garda's daughter.

At Ennis District Court, Judge Patrick Durcan imposed the eight-month jail term on Lee Mulqueen for the criminal damage offence at a holding cell at Shannon Garda Station on May 25 last.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan told Judge Durcan that Mr Mulqueen of Ballycaseymore, Shannon, was arrested for a public order offence when he was found in a drunken state at Finian Park in Shannon at around 10.10pm on May 25.

Sgt Lonergan said that back at the station, Mr Mulqueen constantly spat and when gardaí left him in the holding cell, “he spat all over the cell and viewing hatch and around the whole cell contaminating it”.

Sgt Lonergan explained that it cost €250 for the cell to be cleaned and to be put back into service.

Judge Durcan stated that when Mr Mulqueen committed the criminal damage offence, the country “was on its knees” as it recovered from the first Covid-19 outbreak.

Judge Durcan said: “To spit repeatedly and to damage the public health of a Garda station in the way that he did is absolutely unforgivable."

Imposing an eight-month jail term for the criminal damage, Judge Durcan stated that the reality is that there was very little damage done directly by Mr Mulqueen.

He added however: “Anyone who comes before this court concerning a breach of the public health protocols that were in place since early March of this year and puts in fear people who have to deal with it must take a very severe penalty. This behaviour is totally unacceptable."

Judge Durcan also imposed a two-month jail term on Mr Mulqueen to run consecutive to the eight-month jail term for telling two gardaí in a drunken outburst that they were "dirty paedos" when he was trying to enter a homeless hostel, Laurel Lodge in Ennis on January 27 last.

Sgt Lonergan told the court that Mr Mulqueen told gardaí: "Ye see your dirty daughter? I’ll rape her. Ye think this is funny? Wait til you’re blasted with a AK-47".

Judge Durcan stated: “There is nothing decent about someone who said what he said and who did what he did."

Let’s call a spade a spade. Let’s stop trying to put chocolate icing on blaggards like this man who said what he said and did what he did.

Solicitor for Mr Mulqueen, Daragh Hassett stated his client has “an absolute foul mouth when drunk”.

Mr Hassett said Mr Mulqueen - who appeared via video link from prison today - is very remorseful for his actions. Mr Hassett said that both Mr Mulqueen’s parents are alcoholics and he didn’t receive an awful lot of parenting.

Mr Hassett added: “He is young and there is hope for him.” Judge Durcan said: “To verbally assault someone in that way that Mr Mulqueen did is absolutely unacceptable and that can’t be countenanced in this court.”