Two men arrested after €130,000 drugs and cash seizure in Cork

€100,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and €30,000 in cash was seized by Gardaí in Castlemartyr, Co Cork. Two men were also arrested.

Gardaí witnessed what is believed to be a drugs transaction outside a house in Elm Grove as part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Co Cork.

A search of the car and house uncovered nearly €30,000 in cash and €100,000 of suspected cannabis.

The seized drugs have been sent for analysis at Forensic Science Ireland.

The arrested men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and detained at Midleton Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Speaking today after the drugs seizure, Superintendent Michael Comyns said that despite increased policing operations under Level 5 restrictions, Gardaí continue to investigate serious crime.

"Whilst Gardaí continue to police the Level 5 restrictions regarding Covid-19, it is important to assure the public that Gardaí are still active in investigating serious crime," said Superintendent Comyns.