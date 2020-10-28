Woman convicted of former husband's murder in Macroom

Rita O’Driscoll was found not guilty on the charge of causing serious harm to the deceased man’s brother.
Rita O’Driscoll of Bridge Street, Bandon, County Cork, has been found guilty of murdering 44-year-old Timmy Foley at 12 Dan Corkery Place, Macroom, County Cork, on October 8, 2018. Picture: John Delea

Wed, 28 Oct, 2020 - 12:39
Liam Heylin

The 48-year-old woman accused of murdering her former husband in Macroom two years ago has just been found guilty of murder.

The jury of seven women and five men took six hours and 17 minutes to deliver their unanimous verdict shortly before 12.30pm today at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

Rita O’Driscoll of Bridge Street, Bandon, County Cork, was found guilty of murdering 44-year-old Timmy Foley at 12 Dan Corkery Place, Macroom, County Cork, on October 8, 2018.

She was found not guilty on the charge of causing serious harm to the deceased man’s brother, Jason Foley.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon adjourned matters until later today.

More to follow...

