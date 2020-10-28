Ten due in court over sharing of images claiming to identify Ana Kriégel killer

A garda investigation was launched when images and details were circulated online, despite a court order being in place preventing the 14-year-old boys being named
Ten due in court over sharing of images claiming to identify Ana Kriégel killer

Ana Kriégel, who was murdered in Lucan in 2018. Picture: Family Handout/PA

Wed, 28 Oct, 2020 - 07:40
Steven Heaney

Ten people are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning in connection with an ongoing Garda investigation into the circulation of images and details on social media claiming to identify a teenage boy who was found guilty of the murder of Ana Kriégel in May 2018.

Of the ten people summonsed, six are male (aged between 21 and 38), and four are female (aged between 24 and 48).

A garda investigation was launched when images and details were circulated online, despite a court order being in place preventing the 14-year-old boys being named - a provision under the Children Act that prohibits the identification of minors accused or convicted of a criminal offence. 

Following a lengthy Garda investigation led by Gardaí based in the Dublin region, one woman previously appeared before a sitting of Waterford District Court on October 22 in relation to this matter.

crime

