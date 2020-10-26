Two charged in connection with €7m cannabis seizure in Dublin

Two men have been charged in connection with the seizure of €7m worth of herbal cannabis in Dublin on Friday.

The men are due before the Criminal Courts this morning.

Gardaí say the drugs arrived in a container from Spain through Dublin Port.

As part of routine profiling, Revenue officials, together with members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), conducted a joint operation which resulting in the detection of 352 kilos of cannabis.

Three males aged 31, 47, and 49, were subsequently arrested by Gardaí.

One of the arrested men has been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.