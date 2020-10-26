Man, 20s, charged with aggravated burglary on Cork's northside

A man in his twenties has been charged in relation to an incident where an intruder bearing an axe smashed his way into a house and forced a mother and son to take refuge in an upstairs room.

Michael Martin, 21, from Mount Brosna, Mayfield, Cork appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday evening.

He was charged with aggravated burglary at a house at Meadow Park in Ballyvolane on the northside of Cork city on October 24.

Judge Mary Dorgan heard evidence of arrest, charge, and caution from Det Garda John Gleeson of Watercourse Road Garda Station.

He told the court that Mr Martin made no reply to the charge when it was put to him after caution.

He objected to bail for the accused amid concern he would not stand trial if granted bail. He also expressed the belief that Martin would commit further offences if granted his freedom. He further alleged that Martin was caught red-handed by gardaí.

Det Garda Gleeson said that gardaí responded to a call from a woman in her fifties who resides with her adult son in a house in Ballyvolane shortly before 2am on October 24. She said that a man had broken into her house.

Gardai rushed to the scene. When they arrived at the house they found the side gate open. They subsequently discovered the back door to the house had been smashed and opened.

Det Garda Gleeson said that gardaí entered the property where they allegedly found Mr Martin armed with an axe rifling through kitchen cabinets. He claimed Martin dropped the axe and tried to escape out the front of the house.

He further alleged gardaí caught Mr Martin in the sitting room of the house and recovered the axe.

Det Garda Gleeson claimed the woman and her son had taken refuge in an upstairs bedroom. They locked themselves in but had to try and hold the door shut after Mr Martin attempted to force his way into the room. They also allegedly warned him that they had called gardaí in the hope that it would make him leave the property.

Det Garda Gleeson said Martin admitted to gardaí that he had taken cocaine on the night in question.

He also claimed that Mr Martin attempted to flee from garda custody while on a cigarette break outside Mayfield Garda Station.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said his client was seeking bail. He said Martin had not been charged with an escape offence. He insisted Mr Martin would turn up for his court appearances.

Inspector Martin Canny said that gardaí were strongly opposed to Mr Martin obtaining bail given the seriousness of the charge, the weight of the evidence against him, and the fear he would commit further offences if granted bail.

Judge Mary Dorgan refused bail in the case citing the seriousness of the charge. She deemed as an aggravating factor that mother and son were forced to take refuge in a locked room.

She remanded Mr Martin in custody to appear at Cork District Court again on October 28.