Two due in court in connection with Dublin shooting

Two men are due in court later this morning, charged in connection with a shooting incident in Dublin.

Two men were seriously injured after being shot in Swords in January.

Two men were sitting in a parked car at an industrial premises when they were approached by a lone gunman at Killeek Lane in St. Margaret's at around 11.30pm on Friday the January 17.

He fired a number of shots into the car and the gunman then fled the scene in a car driven by another man.

Both victims in their early 30s were treated at the scene before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital and Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, where they were treated for serious injuries.

An hour later two men were arrested and were being questioned in garda stations in North Dublin.

Both in their early 30s are expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court at 10.30am to face charges in connection with the shooting incident.