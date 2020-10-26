Two due in court in connection with Dublin shooting

Two due in court in connection with Dublin shooting

Members of the Gardai at the scene of a shooting at an industrial estate on Killeek Lane, Co Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mon, 26 Oct, 2020 - 06:48
Greg Murphy

Two men are due in court later this morning, charged in connection with a shooting incident in Dublin.

Two men were seriously injured after being shot in Swords in January.

Two men were sitting in a parked car at an industrial premises when they were approached by a lone gunman at Killeek Lane in St. Margaret's at around 11.30pm on Friday the January 17.

He fired a number of shots into the car and the gunman then fled the scene in a car driven by another man.

Both victims in their early 30s were treated at the scene before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital and Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, where they were treated for serious injuries.

An hour later two men were arrested and were being questioned in garda stations in North Dublin.

Both in their early 30s are expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court at 10.30am to face charges in connection with the shooting incident.

Read More

Social welfare inspectors accused of harassment and bullying

More in this section

Ireland stock Man arrested and charged after Rosslare €427,465 cash seizure
CC Over 70 gang inmates due for release in next three years
CC Irish prisons hold 166 prisoners from 14 different crime gangs, says Justice Minister

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 24, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 18
  • 29
  • 31
  • 42
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices