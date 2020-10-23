Man arrested following €159k drug seizure in Navan

Gardaí seized a total of 143 cannabis plants from the large growing facility. Picture: Garda Info/Twitter

Fri, 23 Oct, 2020 - 22:35
Steven Heaney

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €159k worth of cannabis in Navan today. 

Gardaí attached to the Meath Divisional Drug Unit, assisted by members of the Eastern Region Armed Support Unit and Detective members from Navan carried out a search under warrant at a property in the Deanhill area of Navan this afternoon.

During the course of the search, Gardaí located a large growing facility which was ventilated and insulated to grow cannabis. 

A total of 143 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €114,400 was seized. 

Also seized was loose cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €45,000, subject to analysis. 

€9,000 in cash was also recovered.

One man, 51, was arrested at the scene and was taken to Ashbourne Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí say the search was conducted as  part of an intelligence-led operation into the sale and supply of drugs in Co Meath.

Investigations into the seizure are ongoing.

Gardaí and Revenue seize €7m worth of cannabis in Dublin

