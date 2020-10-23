Gardaí and Revenue seize €7m worth of cannabis in Dublin

Three males aged 31, 47, and 49, were subsequently arrested
Gardaí say the drugs arrived in a container from Spain through Dublin Port. Picture Garda Info/Twitter

Fri, 23 Oct, 2020 - 19:50
Steven Heaney

Three men have been arrested in relation to the seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of over €7m in Dublin today. 

Gardaí say the drugs arrived in a container from Spain through Dublin Port.

As part of routine profiling, Revenue officials, together with members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), conducted a joint operation which resulting in the detection of 352 kilos of cannabis.

Three males aged 31, 47, and 49, were subsequently arrested by Gardaí. 

They are currently being detained pursuant to the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996 at Garda stations in Dublin City. 

Gardaí say the operation is part of ongoing investigations targeting the illegal activities of organised crime groups, and that searches and investigations are ongoing.

