Teen arrested after drugs seizure in Tipperary

Gardaí have seized €3,600 worth of drugs in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary as part of Operation Nest.

A search of two houses this morning at 9am in the Roscrea area resulted in the find.

Officers from the Southern Region Dog Unit and the Divisional Crime Unit along with Gardaí from Roscrea took part in the search. Rex, a detective dog from the Southern Region Dog Unit, took part in the search.

€2,500 worth of suspected cannabis herb, a small amount of cash and a weighing scales was discovered in the first house. In the second house, Gardaí found €1,000 of suspected cocaine, €100 of suspected cannabis herb and a weighing scales.

The second search resulted in the arrest of a male teenager aged in his mid-teens under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was detained at Roscrea Garda Station before being charged. He is now due to appear in Nenagh District Court at 10.30am this morning.

The seizure follows on from searches completed by Gardaí earlier this year in June as part of Operation Nest.

The community engagement project began in response to heightened public engagement with Gardaí.