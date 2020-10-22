Man arrested in connection with assault at Dublin demonstration last month

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with an assault at a demonstration last month.

A woman, aged in her 50s, sustained a number of facial injuries during the assault which took place on Kildare Street on Saturday, September 12.

The woman attended Tallaght Hospital after the assault with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí launched an investigation and this morning arrested a man, aged in his 20s, in connection with the assault.

He was detained at Pearse Street Garda Station.

The man has since been charged and is expected to appear before the court tomorrow morning.