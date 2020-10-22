Man arrested in connection with assault at Dublin demonstration last month

Gardaí launched an investigation and this morning arrested a man, aged in his 20s, in connection with the assault.
Thu, 22 Oct, 2020 - 22:18
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with an assault at a demonstration last month.

A woman, aged in her 50s, sustained a number of facial injuries during the assault which took place on Kildare Street on Saturday, September 12.

The woman attended Tallaght Hospital after the assault with non-life threatening injuries.

He was detained at Pearse Street Garda Station.

The man has since been charged and is expected to appear before the court tomorrow morning.

crime

