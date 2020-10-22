Witness appeal after Kildare hit and run

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run in Clane, Co Kildare yesterday.

A male cyclist, 34, was discovered with injuries in Clane at around 1.40pm in the afternoon.

The collision happened yesterday afternoon on the Dublin Road in Longtown North.

It is understood the cyclist was hit by a passing vehicle that failed to remain at the scene.

He was taken to Naas General Hospital where his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone with camera footage (including dash cam) is being asked to come forward.

People can contact Naas Garda Station 045-884300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.