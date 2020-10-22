Revenue seize €80,000 worth of drugs at Dublin Port

Seized drugs after a routine search of a van at Dublin port. Picture: Revenue

Thu, 22 Oct, 2020 - 12:25
Ciarán Sunderland

€80,000 worth of herbal cannabis was seized this week at Dublin Port. 

A search of a van by Revenue Officers with the assistance of a detector dog uncovered the 4kg of herbal cannabis. 

Laddie, a search dog that took part in the operation. Picture: Revenue
The van was searched as a result of routine profiling after disembarking a ferry from Liverpool. 

The driver, a UK national, was arrested and has now appeared before a sitting of Dublin District Court. 

He was charged with offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

The seizure was part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. 

They ask members of the public or businesses with any information regarding smuggling, to contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

