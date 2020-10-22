Man faces 2022 trial charged with impeding Keane Mulready Woods murder probe

A man will go on trial in 2022 charged with impeding the investigation into the murder of teenager Keane Mulready Woods.

Gerard McKenna (50), of Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, Co Louth is charged with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of another person in relation to the 17-year-old's murder last January.

Mr Mulready Woods, from Drogheda, was last seen alive in the town on January 12.

The following day, some of the teenager's dismembered body parts were found in a holdall in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin.

Two days later, his head, hands and feet were found in a burning car in the Drumcondra area of Dublin.

At a sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin today, Mr Justice Michael White said Mr McKenna's trial, which is expected to last three weeks, will begin on January 17, 2022. A backlog in cases partly caused by the Covid-19 outbreak has led to multiple trials being pushed back to 2022.

Furthermore, Mr Justice White outlined this morning that all forthcoming trials in the Central Criminal Court are suspended for the next four weeks. However, the judge pointed out that jury panels were still organised to come into the Central Criminal Court from November 18 in case the Level 5 lockdown is lifted at that point.