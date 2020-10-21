'Extremely violent man' jailed for stabbing in centre of Cork in broad daylight

A five-year jail term was imposed on “an extremely violent man” who stabbed another man sitting in the front passenger seat of a car parked in Cork city centre at 10.30am in the morning.

30-year-old David Ross pleaded not guilty to all charges in relation to the case but a jury returned today with an 11-1 majority guilty verdict against him at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. They had deliberated for four hours.

Detective Garda Myles Moran who investigated the case described the accused as extremely violent.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed the five-year jail term on David Ross of Gurranabraher, Cork, for assault causing harm to Trevor O’Sullivan at North Main Street, Cork, at 10.30am on October 1, 2019.

The judge said the accused had shown zero remorse.

“A very violent, planned assault took place whereby Mr Ross – with a knife – set about the defenceless man half asleep in the car. I believe it was planned. The knife appeared to have been handed over to him in the precincts of a shopping centre. He was mooching around after getting his methadone. It appears to me he was waiting for his chance.

There was a significant amount of violence used and was designed to cause maximum harm.

Mr O’Sullivan was lucky he was not more severely injured,” Judge Ó Donnabháin said.

Trevor O’Sullivan said he was asleep in the front passenger seat of the car parked on North Main Street, Cork, when his wife, Katie Nugent, called in to a beauty salon to make an appointment. He said the window was open beside him.

Sinead Behan, prosecution barrister, asked: “What do you remember happened?”. Trevor O’Sullivan said: “I don’t remember much to be honest.”

“Did you feel something?” Ms Behan asked. “A sharp pain in my neck. I grabbed it. Grabbed my neck,” he said.

“Did you see what was going on?” she asked. Trevor O’Sullivan replied: “Kind of, yeah. Someone with a hood up.” Asked about his injuries he said he was injured in his hand and leg around his kneecap.

“Did you see who it was?” Ms Behan asked. “I did, yeah,” he replied. “Who was it?” the barrister asked. “David Ross there,” he replied.

“He was swinging,” he added. “Swinging what?” Ms Behan asked. “A knife,” he said.

“I opened the passenger door and jumped out. He (Ross) ran up the road… towards the hospital. My wife came back. She drove me to hospital. He (Ross) was there roaring and shouting,” Trevor O’Sullivan said.

Asked what Ross was shouting, he said he could not remember as he was in a bad condition. “My leg was in bits,” he said. The witness said his wife drove him to another hospital instead.

Cross-examining, Tom Creed senior counsel said: “Mr Ross will maintain he did not stab you.” Trevor O’Sullivan said: “Of course he is going to maintain that.”

Asked again about the identity of the hooded man who stabbed him, he said: “I am 100% on that.” At the end of his cross-examination he said he gave the evidence because he did not want to be accused of being involved in “a gangland feud” and he said that is not what it was.

Trevor O’Sullivan said of Ross:

I would prefer if the young fella did not go to jail. I don’t even want to argue with him.

Katie Nugent said when she drove her husband to Mercy University Hospital that morning after 10.30am David Ross was outside. She said: “He was beating his chest and spitting at us.”