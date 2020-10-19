Armed gardaí seize bag of weapons and arrest man in Cork city

Gardaí in Cork have confirmed that an arrest was made today in relation to offensive weapons being seized following a video clip that went viral on social media.

Users of WhatsApp and other channels were sent the video clip, which is 29 seconds long, and appears to show a number of young men on the ground, armed gardaí standing over them and a bag of weapons.

The video, taken on Pope’s Quay, shows gardaí confiscating a bag that appears to contain machetes.

Three young men are on the ground in the video, one wearing a facemask, while a motorist films the incident providing a short running commentary of what he observes.

Gardaí confirmed that offensive weapons were seized and a 21-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident at 3.35pm.

He will appear at Cork District Court on November 11.