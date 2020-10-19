Armed gardaí seize bag of weapons and arrest man in Cork city

The incident was caught on video by a passerby.
The video clip, which is 29 seconds long, appears to show a number of young men on the ground, armed gardaí standing over them and a bag of weapons.

Mon, 19 Oct, 2020 - 20:55
Pádraig Hoare

Gardaí in Cork have confirmed that an arrest was made today in relation to offensive weapons being seized following a video clip that went viral on social media.

Users of WhatsApp and other channels were sent the video clip, which is 29 seconds long, and appears to show a number of young men on the ground, armed gardaí standing over them and a bag of weapons.

The video, taken on Pope’s Quay, shows gardaí confiscating a bag that appears to contain machetes.

Three young men are on the ground in the video, one wearing a facemask, while a motorist films the incident providing a short running commentary of what he observes.

Gardaí confirmed that offensive weapons were seized and a 21-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident at 3.35pm.

He will appear at Cork District Court on November 11.

